$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.05 million and the highest is $31.54 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

ITI opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Iteris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

