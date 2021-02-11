$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report sales of $32.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.90 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $37.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $128.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $149.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

