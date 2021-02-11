32,419 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

