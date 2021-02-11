33,763 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE C traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 403,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454,582. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.