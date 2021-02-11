$34.97 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post sales of $34.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $34.21 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $129.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.16 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,655 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAB opened at $281.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.41 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.