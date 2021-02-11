360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Head to Head Comparison

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mitesco and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $15.47, indicating a potential downside of 40.85%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54% 360 DigiTech 21.69% 38.38% 11.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 2.90 $359.33 million $2.39 10.94

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.