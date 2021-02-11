$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $377.79 million. Forterra posted sales of $363.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

FRTA opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $91,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.