$39.46 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $39.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.17 million. Safehold posted sales of $29.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $154.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $82.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

