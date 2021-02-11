3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TGOPF stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.
3i Group Company Profile
