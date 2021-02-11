3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 7,400.0% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $7.83 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

