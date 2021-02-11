4,459,675 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,459,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,868,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.15% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

