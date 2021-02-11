$469.43 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $469.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $477.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $416.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $419.66 on Thursday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

