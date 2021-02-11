4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,298.26

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,298.26 and traded as high as $2,575.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,460.00, with a volume of 16,893 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £683.88 million and a PE ratio of 25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,472 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

