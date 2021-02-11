4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FRRFF remained flat at $$33.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 4imprint Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.