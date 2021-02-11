4NEW Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,575.49 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $13,575.49 and approximately $3,366.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

