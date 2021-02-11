$54.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post sales of $54.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.04 million to $54.89 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $238.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE AMWL opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

