5,590 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Insiders have sold 101,365 shares of company stock worth $17,048,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $216.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $221.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

