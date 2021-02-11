$57.78 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report sales of $57.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the lowest is $57.63 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

