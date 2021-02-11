$58.55 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $58.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.51 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $167.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.37 million to $169.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.65 million, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 217,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

