5,918 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

CLX stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

