5,982 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.53. 14,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,764. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

