$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $65.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.