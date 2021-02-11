$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $65.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
