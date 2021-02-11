6,800 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.90. 447,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,427,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average is $268.70. The stock has a market cap of $738.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.