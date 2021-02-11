73,675 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in APi Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 22,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,484. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

