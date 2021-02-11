$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce sales of $80.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $95.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.