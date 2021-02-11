$91.60 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report sales of $91.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $92.00 million. BlackLine posted sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $347.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $348.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.49 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

