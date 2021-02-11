97,260 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,815. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

