A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,849. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.