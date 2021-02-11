AA (LON:AA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.01

AA plc (LON:AA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and traded as high as $34.85. AA shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 2,075,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Get AA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.10. The firm has a market cap of £217.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.