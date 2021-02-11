AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the January 14th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

There is no company description available for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

