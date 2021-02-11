Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 66,475 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 464,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 784,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

