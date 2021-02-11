Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,085.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,836.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,669.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

