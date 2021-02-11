Aaron Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 338,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

