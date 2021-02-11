Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,598. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

