Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

