Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $3.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $225.21. 2,689,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

