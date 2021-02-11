Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Aave has a total market cap of $6.54 billion and approximately $998.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,371,927 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

