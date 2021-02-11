AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.47

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.473 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLVLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.