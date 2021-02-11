ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 30 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

