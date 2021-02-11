AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.