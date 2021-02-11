Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

