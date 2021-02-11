Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Aben Resources
