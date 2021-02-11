Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.09. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 63,306 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

