Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,199.31

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,199.31 and traded as high as $1,255.00. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) shares last traded at $1,242.50, with a volume of 9,908 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.10.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

