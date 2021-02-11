Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

ABST opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.