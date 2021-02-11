Abyss Token Trading Down 14.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.38 or 0.01071355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.03 or 0.05276310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

