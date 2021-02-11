AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 548058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

