Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,135,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 598,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
