Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Down 7.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.11. 63,962,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 68,591,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,924,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.