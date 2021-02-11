Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Up 15.1%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 783,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 983,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

