Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stake Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $136.25.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

